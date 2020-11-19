IU Kokomo’s volleyball team is heading to the championship of the River States Conference’s tournament.
IUK beat IU Southeast 3-1 (25-17, 25-12, 20-25, 25-19) in a semifinal match Wednesday night at IUK.
The Cougars (17-0) will host IU East (13-0) in the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday. IU East beat Midway 3-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
The Cougars are shooting for their third straight RSC tournament title.
In Wednesday’s match, Sidney Gerig and Erinn Adam floored 12 kills apiece to lead a balanced attack. Lorelei Porter had nine kills, Lizzie Sokeland had six and Audrey Strawsma and Morgan Weir had five apiece. Kaley Lyons (28 assists) and Kendal Williams (16 assists) fed the hitters.
Defensively, Macee Rudy led the back line with 15 digs. Alexa Roberts had 12 digs and Zoie Zimmerman had 11.
The championship will close the chapter on the 2020 portion of the season. The NAIA national tournament was moved to the spring. As the conference’s regular-season champ, IUK already has qualified for the national tourney.
WOMEN'S B-BALL
BETHEL 97, IUK 91
IUK’s women’s basketball team took on Bethel on Wednesday at Mishawaka.
Down by 10 at halftime, the Cougars fought back in the third quarter to make it a tight game. The Cougars took an 86-85 lead with 3:50 remaining, but Bethel followed with a 7-0 run and went on to beat IUK 97-91.
Vanessa Mullins scored 23 points to lead five IUK players in double figures. Jadah Anderson followed with 20, Kashlin Biffle had 19, Tia Chambers had 15 and Kristen Ridner had 10.
Chambers and Mullins finished with double-doubles as Chambers had 11 rebounds and Mullins had 10.
One difference in the game was 3-point shooting. Bethel was 13 of 34 from 3-land while IUK was 3 of 21.
The Cougars (0-2) return to the road Saturday for a game against Indiana Tech.
