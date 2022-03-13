Correction: This story has been updated from its original form to correct coach Eric Echelbarger's first name.
Saturday afternoon in the second round of the NAIA men’s basketball national tournament in Oskaloosa, Iowa, IU Kokomo led top seed William Penn the entire second half, until with 6.2 seconds, William Penn nosed ahead 92-91 on its home court.
The clock paused at 6.2 seconds until IUK inbounded the ball. The Cougars didn’t call timeout, instead it was go time.
“Desean took it out, passed it to Allante,” IUK sophomore Julien Hunter said of the Cougars’ inbounds play from forward Desean Hampton to go-go guard Allante Harper. I saw Allante was pushing the ball in transition. I said to myself I can run and maybe get a putback. When Allante drove … they [Penn defenders] kind of collapsed on him. My man looked at Allante.”
William Penn’s defense all reacted to Harper at the top of the key and Hunter floated free toward the left baseline.
“He dished to me and I took the shot,” Harper said. “I’d seen there was only like five, six seconds left [when IUK inbounded]. I had to immediately take the shot instead of drive it or pass it off.”
In one motion, Hunter received, elevated, and squared to face the basket for a six-foot floater.
The buzzer sounded just as Hunter’s shot nestled inside the netting. IU Kokomo beat William Penn 93-92 to take out not only the top seed of the quadrant, but the tournament’s top seed overall and No. 1 ranked squad in the final poll.
Hunter said he was “very confident about it” when he got the ball. It’s a shot the New Albany High School product said he has taken 100 times in his career, and he took that shot before the game in warmups. He saw it fall at the buzzer and sprinted towards a knot of Cougars rushing in from all over the floor and the bench.
“One thing I remember was getting hit in my face,” Hunter said. He was briefly in a headlock too as teammates mobbed him. “When they were congratulating me, one of them got me in the side of my face. The other thing that stood out was how emotional everyone was. There were a couple of players crying.”
Harper, a fifth-year senior, made sure to tell Hunter “how big of a shot it really was” Hunter recalled. “It meant a lot to me to see how my teammates responded.”
With the victory, IUK, which drew an 8 seed, blew open the tournament and punched its own ticket to Kansas City, host of the national tourney. The opening round of the national tourney runs Thursday and Friday, and IUK (31-3) will face Concordia University of Nebraska (27-6) at 8 p.m. Kokomo time Friday in the Sweet 16.
“I talked to our team, I talked to [assistant coach D.J.] Balentine about it — I don’t remember anything funner in my career in basketball,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said. “It’s a hostile crowd in a different state. To get a win against the No. 1 team — I think they hadn’t lost there in three years. It’s huge for our program.
“It shows the resiliency of our players. We’ve been a very underrated team. Our guys are showing what they’re all about. To go on someone else’s home floor and win a game like that is really big for the program.”
The Cougars thought they should be higher than an 8 seed and backed that up by winning the opening round’s pod of four teams, playing two games on back-to-back days in Iowa.
Saturday IUK took the lead at 28-25 with 9:15 left in the first half on a 3-point play by former Northwestern High School star Tayson Parker and held that lead until the final seconds. Parker hit a buzzer-beating 24-footer at halftime to put IUK up 55-46 at the break. The Cougar lead grew to 16 points at 66-50 on a Hampton post hoop with 17:02 left.
The home squad worked its way back in the game and made IUK prove its mettle.
“They’re a very high-octane team, they lead the country in scoring at 95 points per game,” Echelbarger said. “What we want to do is we play our game. It’s very important that every time down, that we get a good shot. I think that’s what we did. You’ve got to credit our guys for finding shots every time down, being really good.”
IUK shot 59.3% and held William Penn to 45.6%. Trequan Spivey led IUK’s offense with 24 points, Harper scored 22, Hampton 11 and Parker led the bench with 16 of the reserves’ 30 points. Hampton had seven rebounds and Hunter five. Harper dished six assists.
“Just an overall gritty effort,” Echelbarger said. “When you’re going up there, you’ve got 1,000 fans against you there. They made a big push back but our guys, we took every hit they had and kept bringing it.”
