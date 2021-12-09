The NAIA on Thursday named IU Kokomo volleyball player Erinn Adam to its All-American third team. The NAIA named first, second and third teams with 14 players apiece along with honorable mention.
Adam helped lead the Cougars to a 28-9 record. The Cougars swept the River States Conference’s regular season and tournament championships and made their seventh straight NAIA tournament appearance. A senior middle hitter, Adam floored 369 kills and stuffed 145 blocks. She repeated as the conference’s player of the year.
Adam closed her career as IUK’s all-time leader in blocks (582) and second in career kills (1,188). The Bloomington South product was a two-time All-American (second team in ‘20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.