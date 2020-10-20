IU Kokomo’s volleyball team is 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the River States Conference following a 3-0 victory over IU Southeast on Tuesday night at New Albany. The final scoreline was 25-14, 25-21, 25-22.
The Cougars had a balanced attack. Lizzie Sokeland and Lorelei Porter floored 12 kills apiece and Audrey Strawsma and Sidney Gerig backed them with six kills apiece. Kendal Williams distributed 20 assists and Kaley Lyons had 16 assists. Defensively, Sokeland stuffed eight blocks including one solo and Macee Rudy anchored the back row with 21 digs.
IUK visits Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Friday.
• The RSC’s players of the week for Oct. 12-18 included IUK’s Erinn Adam and Rudy for their play in victories over Midway and Oakland City.
Adam earned the Attacker of the Week award. She set a school all-time record for total blocks and also hit .545 over the matches. The biggest performance was 11 kills and just one error in 19 attempts against Midway. She also added five total blocks in the 3-0 victory, which solidified IUK’s lead in the West Division.
Rudy won Defender of the Week. She collected 21 digs in the victory over Midway.
River States Conference to bring in SMWC
The River States Conference’s Council of Presidents on Tuesday approved Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for membership. SMWC is located in southwestern Indiana, near Terre Haute.
The approval coincides with the college’s membership to the NAIA, effective July 1, 2021. SMWC will be eligible for postseason competition during the 2021-22 academic year as it transitions from United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) to the NAIA and RSC.
The RSC currently has 13 member institutions and will increase to 14 when Saint Mary-of-the-Woods becomes an official member. SMWC will be the fifth RSC member from Indiana. The current Indiana schools in the conference are IU Kokomo, IU East, IU Southeast and Oakland City.
SMWC competes in 13 of the 17 RSC championship sports — women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, softball and volleyball. Additional teams are planned including men’s basketball in fall 2021.
SMWC has enjoyed recent growth with the opening of the $8.3 million Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
