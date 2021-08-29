INDIANAPOLIS – The IU Kokomo 24th-ranked women’s volleyball team went 3-1 this weekend in the season-opening Marian Knight Invitational.
The Cougars cruised by Kentucky Christian 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 in Saturday’s first match. Erinn Adam and Erica Packwood each floored six kills. Kendal Williams dished 21 assists. Alyvia Smith led the back row with 14 digs. In Saturday’s second match, the Cougars topped Lincoln College 25-14, 25-14, 25-17. Smith again led the defense with 11 digs. Kaley Lyons had 18 assists. Adam and Sidney Gerig each had seven kills.
The Cougars opened the tourney Friday with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-14 loss to No. 13 Marian. Adam had nine kills in that match. In Friday’s second match, IUK beat Indiana Tech 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17. Adam had 17 kills against Tech, Smith had 19 digs and Williams 23 assists.
Next for IUK is a rematch with Tech as well as a match against Bethel College, both on Friday, to open the two-day Bethel Invitational in Mishawaka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.