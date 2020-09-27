IUK volleyball adds to winning streak
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team used a balanced attack to beat West Virginia Tech 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-16) in a River States Conference match Saturday afternoon in the Student Activities and Events Center.
Lorelei Porter, Sidney Gerig, Erinn Adam and Morgan Weir combined for 46 kills. Porter led the way with 15 kills. Adam showed precision with 10 kills on 15 total attacks for a .600 hitting percentage.
Kaley Lyons dished 28 assists and Kendal William added 17 assists. The Cougars also had fared well at the service line with a total of five aces led by Macee Rudy’s three.
On the defensive side, Rudy registered a game-high 22 digs to help limit the Golden Bears to an overall .167 hitting percentage. At the net, Lizzie Sokeland, Porter and Adam stuffed five blocks apiece.
Winners of five in a row, the Cougars improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the RSC. (The Tribune incorrectly reported IUK’s conference record in Saturday’s section.)
Next up for IUK is a home match vs. league foe Brescia at 7 p.m. Friday.
IUK soccer drops double-OT decision
Midway topped IU Kokomo 3-2 in double overtime in a River States Conference women’s soccer match Saturday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Skyla Mannon scored the Cougars’ goals with her first goal making it 1-1 in the first half and her second goal making it 2-2 deep in the second half. Keely Hoopingarner assisted on the second goal.
After neither team scored in the first OT, Midway scored the golden goal two minutes into the second overtime to end the match.
IUK (1-4, 0-1 RSC) hosts league foe Ohio Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.