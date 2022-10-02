The IU Kokomo volleyball team beat Brescia 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-12) Saturday afternoon in a River States Conference match. The Cougars improved tp 16-4 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
Lexi Broyles, Lorelei Porter and Tori Wilkinson floored eight kills apiece to lead the Cougars’ attack. Kaley Lyons (15 assists), Allison Richman (12) and Alyvia Smith (nine) engineered the offense.
Defensively, Smith had a match-high 19 digs, Lyons had 14 and Richman had 13.
IUK heads to Pittsburgh for its next two matches — vs. Carlow University on Friday and vs. Point Park on Saturday.
