The IUK volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday in the second day of its season-opening IUK Volleyball Invitational at the Student Activities and Events Center.
After the Cougars won both their matches Friday to open the tourney, Bethel beat IUK 25-17, 25-18-25-12 in the Cougars’ first match Saturday. Alyvia Smith had 13 digs for the Cougars. Kaley Lyons had 13 assists and Allison Richman 12. Audrey Strawsma led the the attack with nine kills.
In Saturday’s second match, IUK beat Campbellsville 15-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23. Mia Niekamp floored 13 kills, Cali Cummings 11 and Lexi Broyles 10. Broyles had six blocks and Cummings five. Lyons dished 23 assists and a dozen digs. Smith led the back row with 18 digs. Richman added 15 assists.
• NAIA No. 2-ranked Marian beat IUK’s women’s soccer team 4-0 Saturday. IUK goalie Kailee Moore had a career-high 12 saves.
