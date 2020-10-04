IU Kokomo’s volleyball team swept Indiana University Southeast 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-16) Saturday afternoon to move to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the River States Conference.
“We are thrilled to come away with two important divisional wins this weekend,” coach Heather Hayes said. “The team is full of potential. We are not playing to our full potential yet, but we keep growing and working to get to that next level as a program. We see glimpses of it, and I am excited to see them grow throughout the season.”
Erinn Adam fueled the Cougars’ attack with 12 kills on an impressive .706 percentage. Sidney Gerig backed her with nine kills. Kaley Lyons dished 27 assists and Kendal Williams had 10 assists.
Defensively, Lizzie Sokeland stuffed six blocks, Gerig and Audrey Strawsma had three blocks apiece and Macee Rudy had 16 digs.
IUK visits St. Mary-of-the-Woods College on Tuesday.
IUK women’s soccer beats Ohio Christian
Keely Hoopingarner converted a pair of penalty kicks in the second half to lead IU Kokomo’s women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Ohio Christian in a River States Conference match Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Next up for IUK (2-4, 1-1 RSC) is a trip to Rio Grande on Thursday.
