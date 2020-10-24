OWENSBORO, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat Brescia University 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 30-28) in a River States Conference match Friday night.
The Cougars improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the RSC. They lead the West Division.
The Cougars showed good balance in their attack. Lizzie Sokeland led the way with 16 kills, Lydia Hubbard floored 15 kills, Erinn Adam had 14 and Sidney Gerig and Morgan Weir contributed eight apiece. Kaley Lyons distributed 24 assists to the hitters.
Defensively, Macee Rudy led the Cougars with 18 digs. Alexa Roberts and Lauren Townsend had five digs apiece.
IUK visits Oakland City today for another RSC match. The Cougars return home next Friday to take on IU East in a juicy matchup of division leaders. IU East is undefeated heading into a match against Point Park today.
