IU Kokomo’s volleyball team swept visiting Point Park 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-17) Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference’s tournament.
Erinn Adam slammed 11 kills to lead the Cougars’ attack. Lizzie Sokeland had nine kills, Morgan Weir had seven and Lorelei Porter had six. As a team, IUK recorded 44 kills on 99 total attacks for a .333 hitting percentage.
Kaley Lyons distributed 23 assists and Kendal Williams had nine assists.
Defensively, Adam, Sokeland and Sidney Gerig had three blocks apiece. Macee Rudy had 18 digs.
The Cougars (16-0) will host IU Southeast in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Activities and Events Center.
