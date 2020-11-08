IU Kokomo’s volleyball team defeated Asbury University 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-9) Saturday at Wilmore, Kentucky, to cap a perfect 13-0 run to the River States Conference’s regular-season title.
“I am very proud of our team. This season has not been easy for anyone and has required a great deal of sacrifice and flexibility for our players on and off the court. I am grateful and appreciative of their efforts,” coach Heather Hayes said.
Erinn Adam led IUK’s attack with nine kills on 15 swings and no errors. Lorelei Porter also had nine kills. Kaley Lyons distributed 26 assists and also led the team with five service aces.
Macee Rudy led the backline with 10 digs and Morgan Weir and Adam floored three blocks apiece.
The Cougars (15-0 overall) will host a RSC tournament quarterfinal match Saturday.
• In the RSC cross country meet Saturday at Rio Grande, Ohio, IUK finished third in the men’s race and fifth in the women’s race.
Hugo Hernandez led the Cougar men with a 14th-place time of 28:40.16 over the 8,000-meter course. Northwestern High School product Casey Lechner led the Cougar women with a 13th-place finish of 21:16.95 in the 5K race. Hernandez and Lechner both earned second-team All-RSC honors.
