GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team beat Judson and Aquinas College of Michigan Saturday to finish play in the Aquinas/Cornerstone Invite.
The Cougars started Saturday’s action with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Judson. Sidney Gerig had a dozen kills to pace the Cougars’ attack, Lorelei Porter nine and Lexi Broyles eight. Allison Richman dished 35 assists and served four aces. On defense, Alyvia Smith had 18 digs and Broyles four blocks.
IUK then beat Aquinas 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-14. Strawsma abused Aquinas at the net with 10 blocks. Porter and Richman had four each. Smith had 23 digs and Richman nine to go with her 39 assists. Broyles had 12 kills, Strawsma 10 and Porter nine.
IUK went 3-1 in the tourney and is now 9-3 overall. The Cougars are next in action on Saturday as IU East and Trinity International visit for the Cougars’ first home matches of the season.
