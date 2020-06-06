Seniors sell the program. A player who finished four years of sports and school is the ideal person to tell the next generation of college athletes what to expect and how they’ll benefit from signing on.
This season’s sales pitch had to be done in a different way.
The coronavirus shutdown hit the IU Kokomo volleyball program during its offseason workouts, and threw a major wrench into the recruiting process. Campus visits were off limits and coaches won’t be going to tournaments this summer because they’re not happening.
“We’re trying to be creative with the recruiting process since we can’t do face-to-face,” IUK coach Heather Hayes said. “We’ve been sending videos of campus tours and highlights. We created two videos of our seniors.
“One was what does it mean to be a Cougar, and what is life like at IUK. They got to hear from people who went through four years of the program.”
The feedback so far has been good. Hayes said recruits noted of the seniors “how many of them said ‘family’ and that’s what we’re looking for.”
The 2019 seniors were part of a 27-14 squad which ended its run at the NAIA national championships in Sioux City, Iowa. The recruits that already in place for this upcoming fall, and the next grade who are mulling their options now, have a level of play to uphold.
To that end — just like in recruiting — IUK has had to be creative. With campuses shutting down in March, every team is in the same situation, but the even playing field offered an entirely new set of challenges. When the shutdown took effect, IUK was in the middle of a three-day-a-week schedule of positional training in the gym and the team was scheduled to play a tournament later in the spring. Players went home and took classes online.
“I thought of different ideas [for training] but at the time we just thought it was a very stressful time for everyone, so we didn’t put a lot of responsibility on our players once they were in quarantine,” Hayes said. “We just kind of created body-weight workouts and asked that they complete them on their own, and we met with each individual every week [online]. A lot of them lost jobs … so making sure they had food, making sure they had shelter. And we talked to them about working out and stayed connected as a team.
“I thought there was a big adjustment to working online. I thought there was a lot of anxiety in adjustment to that so I gave them some space and checked on them regularly.”
As players got adjusted to the new situation, coaches worked together to find ways to work out effectively even when apart and largely at home. That meant sharing ideas within the IUK staff, and also sharing among rivals.
“I asked around to other coaches on our staff what they’re doing, and we had a meeting of all the conference coaches on a Zoom call and we talked to each other about the things we’re doing and sharing ideas,” Hayes said. “Usually we’re opponents during the season, but this time we were coming together as one.”
The Cougars are beginning a summer workout season unlike any before. You can get a glimpse of it at the IU Kokomo volleyball Twitter page, where the past weeks have included clips of incoming freshmen, current players and even former Cougars doing drills at home.
“What we gave them this summer was definitely different than in the past,” Hayes said. “They have two options for staying in shape. We’ve created a bodywork workout with cardio, and we’ve created another option which is for getting into a gym and lifting. We are letting them choose what they feel most comfortable with. I want them to feel comfortable and safe with what they are doing.
“We’ve created at-home, position-based workouts and made sure they each had a volleyball at home and they can do training at home in their driveway or back yard. It’s all related to their position so they’re touching a ball all summer. If they have a season, that helps them come in a little less rusty because if not we’d have not touched a ball in five months, which is very unusual.”
Hayes asked returning players to make videos of their workouts in order to show incoming freshmen the specifics of a given drill.
The new class of Cougars includes 5-foot-11 middle hitter and opposite Kelsey Hammond (Carroll), 5-8 setter Kaley Lyons (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger), 5-11 left and right hitter Lorelei Porter (Hamilton SE), 5-9 outside hitter Tori Wilkinson (Western Boone), 5-10 middle and right hitter Audrey Strawsma (Benton Central), 5-1 defensive specialist Alyvia Smith (Wapahani), 5-6 defensive specialist/libero Lauren Townsend (Danville), 5-10 outside hitter Lydia Hubbard (Maroa-Forsyth, Illinois), and 5-11 middle and right hitter Brooke Kitner (Lincoln Community, Illinois).
“They’re a very competitive group, and tough minded, they’re very driven both on and off the court,” Hayes said. “I think they’ll bring a lot of competitiveness to our gym culture.”
There isn’t yet a set-in-stone date for when players return to campus. IUK has announced a plan to have students in class on campus on Aug. 24. The volleyball team’s first match is slated for Aug. 19 and in a normal season players would be back on campus somewhere between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. Hayes feels the season’s eventual start date is still in flux but that the players hope to play.
“I think they want a season in any capacity,” she said. “And especially our seniors don’t want to lose [the season], what happened to last spring’s senior class. I think they’ll take it how they can get it.”
