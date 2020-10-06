WEST TERRE HAUTE — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat St. Mary-of-the-Woods 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-20) in a non-conference match Tuesday.
Loralei Porter floored nine kills with only one error for a season-best .615 hitting percentage to lead IUK. Lizzie Sokeland and Sidney Gerig had four kills apiece with Sokeland committing no errors on eight attacks for a .500 clip. Kaley Lyons dished 11 assists.
Defensively, Macee Rudy had 11 digs and Erinn Adam had five blocks.
The Cougars (8-0) are off until next Tuesday when they host Oakland City in a River States Conference match. IUK is 6-0 in the conference.
• The RSC named IUK’s Adam its Volleyball Attacker of the Week for Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
A 5-foot-10 middle hitter, Adam recorded 18 kills and just one error combined over two matches. She needed only 27 swings for that output as IUK picked up sweeps over RSC West Division rivals Brescia (Ky.) and IU Southeast.
