IU Kokomo’s volleyball team is hosting an invitational today and Saturday in the Student Activities and Events Center to open the season.
Today, IUK faces Cornerstone University (Michigan) at 3 p.m. and Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) at 7 p.m. The Cougars on Saturday are matched against Bethel College at noon and Campbellsville University (Kentucky) at 2 p.m.
The Cougars went 30-7 last season. They won the River States Conference’s tournament and played in the NAIA national tournament.
The Cougars return All-RSC first-team players Alyvia Smith, Lexi Broyles and Kaley Lyons and All-RSC second-team players Audrey Strawsma and Allison Richman. Smith won the league’s Defender of the Year award and Broyles won Freshman of the Year.
