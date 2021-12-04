Erinn Adam’s selection to the first team of the AVCA’s All-Midcentral Region squad highlights several awards announced Friday for members of the IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team.
Adam, a senior middle hitter was named to the 14-member first team. The AVCA names all-region teams for ten regions. Her IUK teammate Sidney Gerig, a junior middle hitter, was named to the eight-member All-Midcentral honorable mention list. They helped the Cougars post a 28-9 record and reach the NAIA tournament.
In addition to those awards, 12 members of the IUK squad were named to the River States Conference’s academic all-conference team. Kelsey Hammond, Lorelei Porter, Zoie Zimmerman, Kaley Lyons, Alexa Roberts, Audrey Strawsma, Kendal Williams, Jocelyn Hack, Tori Wilkinson, Alyvia Smith, Gerig, and Adam earned academic honors.
