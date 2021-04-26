The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team tore through the River States Conference unbeaten at 13-0 last fall. Then the Cougars took care of business in the RSC tournament, dropping just one set in three matches on the way to the tourney title.
Then all that momentum took a pause. The Cougars had qualified for the NAIA national championship, but the national tourney was pushed back to spring.
After that, the Cougars had a break of more than three months before resuming play in March. In the restart, the Cougars tested themselves and didn’t always pass. They won four matches and lost five. That didn’t worry them. The spring restart wasn’t an opportunity to pad their record or even develop momentum. It was about getting ready for the level of play needed in the national tournament.
“We played a very, very tough strength of schedule. We faced the No. 3 team in the country [Indiana Wesleyan] three times, the No. 6 team in the country [Marian] twice. So that way we weren’t going to be intimidated today,” IUK coach Heather Hayes said immediately after beating Aquinas in the NAIA tourney opener at IUK on April 17. “We intentionally prepared for this moment.”
That Aquinas match was the only match of the spring that counted for anything, so far. With a sweep of No. 25 Aquinas, the No. 23 Cougars (23-5) put themselves in the field for the finals of the national tourney, which run Tuesday through Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The national finals open with pool play where eight pools of three play a round-robin. Pool winners advance to final eight. IUK faces No. 6 Missouri Baptist at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (Kokomo time) in Pool F and follow that same day with a match against Keiser (Florida) at 6 p.m. Keiser and Missouri Baptist finish pool play on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Also in the national tournament are some familiar faces. Marian, which beat IUK twice this spring, is in Pool G. Indiana Wesleyan, which split two official matches against IUK this spring in addition to an unscored scrimmage, is in Pool D. Bethel is in Pool H.
“We want to win this offseason, but if we take a bunch of losses, but we’re getting better and getting better and getting ready for that national tournament and the level of play we’ll see there, than this spring season has served us well,” Hayes said.”
What the Cougars lacked in momentum this spring, they hope to have made up for with confidence in how they dispatched Aquinas.
“Coach kept preaching to us … even if it’s 10 losses this spring, [that’s OK] as long as we get better,” IUK junior setter Kendal Williams said. “That’s kind of what she preached to us, and it’s what led to [April 17].”
The Cougars made quick work of Aquinas in the opening round on IUK’s campus. The Cougars had just one stretch where Hayes thought they didn’t play well, and kept pressure on Aquinas the rest of the match. That earned them a second straight trip to Iowa after reaching the finals in the fall of 2019.
“When we play well, we’re very, very good,” Hayes said. “This is the best team we’ve had here at IU Kokomo.”
RSC HONORS JACKSON
IUK women’s track and field athlete Lexi Jackson was named the RSC Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year at the league meet Friday at Eaton, Ohio. Jackson won two events to lead IUK to a fourth-place finish at the meet.
Jackson, a Cass High School product, won the 10,000 run in 37:46.59, and won the 5,000 in :18.01.17. She was also second in the 1,500 in 4:51.08. The meet names an outstanding track athlete, field athlete, newcomer and coach of the year.
Additionally for the IUK women’s squad, Lanie Pocock was second in the 5,000 walk (33:20.4); Casey Lechner was third in the 1,500 run (5:04.59) and fourth in the 800 run (2:35.81), Kara Funk was fourth in the 100 dash (:13.28), and the Cougars took second in the 4x800 relay (10:21.9).
Point Park won the meet with a score of 182. Rio Grande was second at 124, Carlow third at 112, and IUK fourth at 72.
Audrey Benefiel was IUK’s selection to the Champions of Character team.
GAYLOR HONORED BY RSC
IUK men’s track and field athlete Grant Gaylor was honored as the RSC’s Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year following a double-winning performance at the league meet in Eaton, Ohio, on Friday.
Northwestern High School product Gaylor ruled the throws at the league meet. He took first place in the shot put with a distance of 57 feet, 1.5 inches, and won discus with an effort of 153-8.
Other highlights for IUK were Bryce Jennings taking fourth in the 1,500 (4:15.33) and Brayan Pizano taking fifth in the 10,000 (34:51.58) and also fifth in the 1,500 (4:19.27).
The Cougars and IU East both scored 40 points to tie for seventh. Rio Grande won the meet with 175.
Jeremy Jakes, another Northwestern High School graduate, was IUK’s selection to the Champions of Character team.
BASEBALL WINS
The Cougar baseball squad beat host Point Park 8-6 Saturday in the last game of their three-game RSC series after the teams split a doubleheader on Friday.
The Cougars scored seven runs in the first two innings and held the lead throughout though Point Park twice closed the gap to two runs.
Former Kokomo Kat standout Noah Hurlock fueled the IUK offense with a 2-for-4 day with a double and three runs batted in. Austin Weiler also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Dylan Janke went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Thomas Obergfell went 2 for 5 with a run. And former Western standout Patrick Mills tripled and drove in two runs.
Relief pitcher Justin Reed threw three shutout innings for the victory. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one.
IUK (24-17, 12-9 RSC) starts the final week of the regular season with an RSC doubleheader against West Virginia Tech on Tuesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
