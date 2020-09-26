IUK volley wins league opener
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team swept visiting Rio Grande in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-23) on Friday to move to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the River States Conference.
It was IUK’s first match in the new Student Activities and Events Center.
“It was great to get the first win in the facility in front of a home crowd,” coach Heather Hayes said.
Lorelei Porter led the Cougars’ attack with 10 kills. Sidney Gerig had eight kills and Lizzie Sokeland had six kills. Defensively, Macee Rudy recorded 11 digs. The Cougars shut down the Red Storm at the net with a total of 29 blocks led by Sokeland with eight blocks assisted and Gerig with one solo block and six blocks assisted.
IUK hosts conference opponent WVU Tech at noon today.
IUK soccer team earns 1st win
FORT WAYNE — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat Indiana Tech 3-2 Thursday on Tech’s field.
IUK (1-3) overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Brook Switzer scored two goals and Morgan Scruggs scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute. Mackenzie Gibbons headed the ball across the box for Scruggs to finish.
“It feels great to get that first win of the year,” coach Terry Stewart said. “The ladies showed real fight and determination in the second half. All three goals that we scored were of great quality and hopefully, this will allow for us to grow in confidence on the offensive end.”
IUK hosts Midway today to begin River States Conference play. The match is at 1 p.m. at Municipal Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.