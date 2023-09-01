IUK volleyball splits matches
BELLEVUE, Neb. – The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball squad split a pair of matches Friday in the opening day of the two-day GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic at Bellevue University.
First off, the Cougars beat No. 14 Ottawa University of Kansas 15-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21. Alyvia Smith had 23 digs to lead the back row. Tori Wilkinson and Lexi Broyles each had a dozen kills and Mia Niekamp added 10. Kaley Lyons had 24 assists and 12 digs.
In IUK’s second match, Benedictine College rallied from a two-set hole to beat IUK 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 15-8. Broyles had 16 kills to lead the attack, Niekamp 13 and Audrey Strawsma 11. Cali Cummings had seven kills and seven blocks. Lyons had 33 assists and Allison Richman 18. Smith had 28 digs and Ellie Garland 11.
The Cougars (4-2) continue action in the tourney Saturday facing Our Lady of the Lake and host Bellevue.
