The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team split a pair of River States Conference matches in Cougar Gym over the weekend. Point Park beat IUK 14-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 on Friday night, dealing the Cougars their first conference loss. IUK then beat Carlow 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 on Saturday.
In the Carlow match, Lizzie Sokeland led the front row with 10 kills. Kiersten Cooper added seven kills and Erin Adam and Mackenzie Ewing each had five. The Cougars’ attack percentage was a red-hot .419.
Kendal Williams served six aces and the Cougars totaled 13 as a team. Abby Bowyer had 19 assists. Zoie Zimmerman led the defense with nine digs.
On Friday against Point Park, Sokeland paced IUK’s offense with nine kills, Macee Rudy had 31 digs, and Sokeland and Adam combined for 12 blocks.
IUK (18-9, 8-1 RSC) is next in action on Tuesday at Cincinnati Christian.
