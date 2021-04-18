IU Kokomo libero Macee Rudy and teammates celebrate during the Cougars' 3-0 victory over Aquinas in the NAIA tournament's opening round on Saturday afternoon at IUK.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
IUK volleyball sweeps Aquinas to open NAIA tourney
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
36 miles per hour will get you to Iowa.
That sounds slow if you’re driving. It’s not slow when it’s a white sphere coming at you from less than 60 feet away, dipping or swerving along the way.
The No. 23-ranked IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team stressed No. 25 Aquinas College’s serve receive from the start of the opening set and all the way through a 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 victory in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday afternoon at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
4-17-21 Alexa Roberts spiking for another score as IUK beats Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 Lizzie Sokeland tips the ball over as IUK beats Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 Macee Rudy dives for the ball as IUK beats Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 Kaley Lyons sets the ball for a Lizzie Sokeland spike with IUK beating Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 Lizzie Sokeland spike with IUK beating Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 Morgan Weir celebrates as IUK beats Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 Lorelei Porter sends the ball over as IUK beats Aquinas in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-17-21 IUK Cougars beat Aquinas Saints in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
IUK defeats Aquinas in NAIA Championship Opening Round
With that victory, IUK is headed to Sioux City, Iowa, for the 24-team finals of the national tourney, starting April 27. The 24 teams are divided into eight pools.
“We focused on winning the serve and pass game,” IUK coach Heather Hayes said. “We knew they have some explosive hitters and we had to get them out of system to be competitive. We worked on service pressure all week. We actually got a speed gun to test our miles per hour of our serve.”
The goal was 36 miles an hour or higher and that emphasis started paying dividends immediately. Cougar freshman Lorelei Porter tore off a string of points as IUK’s first service option in the opening set, including an ace, and IUK took a 7-0 lead. The Cougars lost the lead in that set, but regrouped to finish the opener on top.
The Cougars established control quickly in the second and third sets and ended each in style. Sydney Conger finished the second set with an ace, and libero Macee Rudy dropped an ace in front of Aquinas’ libero to finish the third set and the match.
“We had some really good service pressure,” IUK setter Kendal Williams said. “That was kind of our game plan was to keep them out of system so that we could defend the ball, and we really put it to them.”
The Cougars were charged up to start the match and kept executing at a high level offensively and defensively throughout, steadily taking energy and options away from the Saints.
“We stayed really locked in, we stayed really focused those last two sets and we really came out clean,” Williams said.
Kaley Lyons had a dozen assists and Williams and Rudy eight each in directing the Cougars’ attack. Middle hitter Sidney Gerig led the front row with eight kills and outside hitter Morgan Weir had six. Williams scored on six attacks as well, including several second-ball kills. Rudy patrolled the back row for 26 digs and Zoie Zimmerman added 10.
“We’ve never beat Aquinas,” Hayes said. “We’ve played them two years in a row and they’ve beat us both times. I was a little worried that they’d have a mental hurdle from previous seasons, but that was not the case [Saturday], so it was outstanding.”
The Cougars take a 23-5 record to Iowa. Aquinas finishes its season 21-4.
“I’m so excited. Our team is so excited,” Williams said. “It’s been a dogfight all year with extra precautions [because] of COVID but we’ve made it and we’re here and we’re so pumped to go to the next round.”
