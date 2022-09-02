MISHAWAKA – The IUK volleyball team won both its matches Friday in the opening day of action in the Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic.
The Cougars opened with a 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 sweep of Campbellsville University. Alyvia Smith led the Cougar defense with seven digs and added three aces. Tori Wilkinson also served three aces. Audrey Strawsma had five kills and Lexi Broyles four. Kaley Lyons had seven assists and Allison Richman six.
IUK closed the day by going the distance to beat Bethel in five sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 16-25, 15-10. Lexi Broyles led a balanced attack with 12 kills while Wilkinson and Sidney Gerig had 10 each. Lyons had 22 assists and Richman 16. Smith led the back row with 17 digs, Ellie Garland added eight and Mya Shively seven. Julie Sanders served four aces.
The Cougars (5-1) continue tourney play Saturday with a match against Grace College at 1 p.m. and against Cumberland University at 3 p.m.
