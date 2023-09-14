IU Kokomo’s volleyball team breezed past Midway University 3-0 in a River States Conference opener Thursday night at the Student Activities and Events Center.
The NAIA No. 21-ranked Cougars beat the Eagles 25-18, 25-13, 25-19.
Mia Niekamp led IUK’s attack with 14 kills, Lexi Broyles backed her with 10 kills and Maggie Connell had six kills. Allison Richman dished 22 assists and Kaley Lyons had 15 assists.
Defensively, RSC Defender of the Week Alyvia Smith had 11 digs, Lyons had eight and Julia Sanders had seven. Cali Cummings and Kelsey Hammond had four blocks apiece.
IUK (10-3, 1-0 RSC) is back in action tonight as it hosts IU Southeast at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.