The IU Kokomo women's volleyball squad swept visiting IU East 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 to win the championship match of the River States Conference on Saturday. The two division champs each entered the match unbeaten on the season.
The Cougars (19-0) turned the match their way with a more efficient hitting percentage of .238 while holding IU East to just .099. Erinn Adam led IUK’s attack with 11 kills and Lizzie Sokeland had 10. They were both efficient as Adam hit .375 and added four blocks, and Sokeland hit .429 and had five blocks. Lorelei Porter had eight kills, and Sidney Gerig added four kills and four blocks.
Kaley Lyons had 21 assists and 10 digs for the Cougars. Kendal Williams added 13 assists and Macee Rudy led the defense with 15 digs.
Both IUK and IU East (13-1) qualified for the NAIA Volleyball National Championship with the RSC’s automatic bids. The national tournament will be contested in spring. The opening round will be April 17 and the finals are set for Sioux City, Iowa from April 27-May 1.
