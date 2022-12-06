The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team hammered visiting Oakland City 100-62 Tuesday night in a River States Conference game.
With the victory, IUK coach Eric Echelbarger reached 100 career wins. Now in his fifth season with the Cougars, he has a 100-24 overall record (.806 winning percentage) and has a 47-9 RSC record (.839).
IUK had its way against Oakland City. The Cougars led 46-33 at halftime, then exploded for 54 points to reach 100 points in Echelbarger’s 100th win.
Hunter White led the Cougars with 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Ty Willis had 18 points, Julien Hunter had 17 points, Xavier Hines had nine and Darian Porch had eight. Dell DeMeyers chipped in four points, three assists and three steals.
IUK (8-3 overall, 4-0 RSC) plays Brescia at 3 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro, Kentucky.
• In the women’s game, Oakland City beat IUK 65-54. The Mighty Oaks improved to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Up 38-32 at halftime, Oakland City outscored IUK 20-8 in the third quarter for a commanding 58-40 lead.
Anya Friend led IUK (0-10, 0-4) with 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.