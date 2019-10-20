The IU Kokomo women's basketball team is 1-0 following a 100-69 victory over Wright State Lake on Sunday in Cougar Gym.
Tia Chambers led IUK with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alec Fitts had 15 points, Sierra Peete had 13, Quaynika Merriweather had 12 and Braxtyn Hurley and Mallory Johnson had 10 apiece.
Hurley also had nine rebounds and four assists. Peete also had four assists. Merriweather took five steals.
"I was very impressed with the overall team performance," IUK coach Colie Shelwick said. "We had every player in the scoring category and people playing positions they don't normally play. This team just has the willingness to do whatever it takes to get a win and I am excited to have the privilege to coach that mentality."
IUK's next game is Nov. 1 at Trinity International.
