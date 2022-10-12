MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference announced its preseason women’s basketball coaches’ poll Wednesday and IU Kokomo was picked in a tie for seventh in the 13-team league.
The league unveiled preseason picks at the RSC women’s hoops media day. Defending RSC champion Rio Grande was picked first, receiving 10 first-place votes and a 142-vote total. Midway got two first-place votes and is second with 131 votes total. IU East (117) is third. IUK and IU Southeast tied at seventh with 70 votes.
The Cougars are picked fourth in the RSC West Division. Midway is first, followed by IU East, Oakland City, IUK, IUSE, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, and Brescia. IU East is moving to the RSC West Division this season while Alice Lloyd is moving to the East Division.
Wednesday also saw the announcement of the 10-player all-RSC preseason team. Rio Grande senior Ella Skeens topped that list as the preseason player of the year. IUK did not have a player voted onto the preseason all-league team.
