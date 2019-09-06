ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team picked up its first win in program history Thursday when the Cougars beat Rochester College 2-1.
Haley Abel gave IUK the lead with a goal in the 59th minute with an assist by Keely Hoopingarner. Rochester equalized in the 84th minute but IUK’s Mackenzie Pedigo scored the winner just 76 seconds after Rochester’s goal.
IUK goalie Kaitlyn Godwin had a dozen saves.
The Cougars improved to 1-2 in their inaugural season. They return to action Saturday at Lawrence Technological in Michigan.
