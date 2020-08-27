MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference’s preseason poll for women’s soccer identifies Indiana University East as the favorite. The Red Wolves won their first conference championship last year.
Voting was conducted by the conference’s 11 coaches. IU East received eight of the 11 first-place votes and 98 total votes. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.
IU Kokomo came in fifth in the poll with 66 votes. The Cougars were 7-8-3 overall and 3-4-3 in the RSC in their debut season last year.
