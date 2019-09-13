IU Kokomo forward Haley Abel, right, plays the ball under pressure from Bluffton University’s Aubrey Bartel Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Abel scored IUK’s winning goal with her strike in the second overtime period to give the Cougars a 1-0 victory.
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team is feeling its way through its inaugural season. With the bulk of the squad made up of freshmen, few have had any college experience at all until the season started five games ago and they’re getting their feet wet collectively.
Thursday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, the Cougars got to feel the thrill of winning a game in overtime for the first time.
1 of 28
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Ashlyn Morefield, left, and Bluffton’s Bailee Kingsley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Keely Hoopingarner tries to keep the ball inbounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Keely Hoopingarner, right, and Bluffton’s Shelby Case. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Ashlyn Morefield, right, and Bluffton’s Emma White. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo forward Haley Abel, right, plays the ball under pressure from Bluffton University’s Aubrey Bartel Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Abel scored IUK’s winning goal with her strike in the second overtime period to give the Cougars a 1-0 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Alex Bustamante and Bluffton’s Maddie Huffman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Ashlyn Morefield (right) and Bluffton’s Bailee Kingsley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Karlie Kellett and Bluffton’s Zoe Ryan. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Faith Lytle controls the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: IUK womens soccer
1 of 28
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Ashlyn Morefield, left, and Bluffton’s Bailee Kingsley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Keely Hoopingarner tries to keep the ball inbounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Keely Hoopingarner, right, and Bluffton’s Shelby Case. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Ashlyn Morefield, right, and Bluffton’s Emma White. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo forward Haley Abel, right, plays the ball under pressure from Bluffton University’s Aubrey Bartel Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Abel scored IUK’s winning goal with her strike in the second overtime period to give the Cougars a 1-0 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Alex Bustamante and Bluffton’s Maddie Huffman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Ashlyn Morefield (right) and Bluffton’s Bailee Kingsley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Karlie Kellett and Bluffton’s Zoe Ryan. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer IUK’s Faith Lytle controls the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-12-19 IUK vs Bluffton womens soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Junior Haley Abel, one of just five non-freshmen on the squad, pounced on some loose change in the box and scored from 15 yards out with 6:26 left in the second overtime session to give the Cougars a 1-0 victory. Teammate Brook Switzer set up the goal with a thrust up the middle of the attacking third.
“My teammate [Switzer], she was going for it, but she took a bad touch my way, so I was like, ‘we’ve got to end this game.’ I just shot it and it went in,” Abel said. Getting a game winner in the 104th minute was “a relief. I was tired. We all were tired. We knew that we should have come out stronger than we did, so it just felt good to finally end the game and score a goal, have a shutout — first home win.”
For IUK coach Terry Stewart, a former assistant at Fresno Pacific in California, Southwest Baptist in Missouri and earlier an assistant to the men’s program at alma mater St. Edwards in Texas, getting the win was “a weight off my shoulders a little bit.”
“We had to wait for it, but the funny thing is we’ve joked with a lot of the girls everything we do Year 1 is a first, so first shutout, first home win, first overtime win, so three positive firsts. Credit to Bluffton, they work their tails off. They caused us problems. They were physical, they worked hard, they had a number of good players that pushed us all the way. I’m very thankful that they were able to come play us,” Stewart said.
Bluffton (1-4) is an NCAA Division III team from Ohio.
IUK dominated most of the game. The Cougars (2-3) forced Bluffton goalie Sienna Sullivan into eight saves, but the Cougars’ possession didn’t always translate into dangerous shots. When the game got to overtime, with both squads tired, that’s when opportunities opened up for both teams.
Just five games into the season, the Cougars are trying to learn Stewart’s system, execute his preferences, and adjust to the increased demands of college soccer. And for the 17 freshmen, it’s brand new.
Western’s Sheris Plemons is one of the freshmen. The defender subbed in late in the first half, then again in the second half and was on the field the rest of the game.
“Everything is different, it’s a completely different ballgame,” Plemons said. “It’s a lot more in-your-face than in high school.”
The action is physical. It’s harder to control the ball with opposing players leaning on you, taking shots at the ball, and sometimes in your ear.
“It’s louder, it’s a lot more aggressive, it’s a lot more physical,” Stewart said of the adjustment from high school to college. “Really, they’ve done a great job adjusting to that because that really is a difference.”
And within all that, they have to play a certain way — with the ball. Plemons said aimlessly clearing the ball to relieve pressure isn’t the plan. Doing that means running in practice.
Most of the team is experiencing college soccer for the first time. And all of the players are part of a new group with a start-up program. Abel, who went to Huntington for a season and then finished her first two years of eligibility at Ancilla, came to IUK for soccer and the experience has been rewarding so far.
“I was really nervous at first, but all the girls are awesome. We get along really well,” she said.
“The very first week, I think the whole team was super nervous, nobody knew what to expect. I’ve never been on a team that’s this from the ground up, but our coach knows so much. Talking to him, that’s the main reason I came is because, when I came on my tour, he knew so much about soccer and I needed that again. I needed someone who understood the game and made me love the sport again.”
There will be a lot of ups and downs ahead. The Cougars aren’t even a third of the way through their first season yet. But the start of the journey has given Stewart a lot of optimism.
“It’s hard to really know what the challenges are going to be, and sometimes you get lost in the victories and things like that,” Stewart said. “Thankfully [we’ve won] two out of our last three games, which is a big positive. We’re also trying to play a certain way. We’re trying to move it up the field a certain way. You’re putting kids in situation that they’ve never been in, and in an intensity they’ve never been in, and you’re asking them to do things. That’s difficult for them, but really they are doing awesome. And because of the group we’ve got, it is fun.”
The 52nd annual Parade of Homes for Howard County will take place Sunday, Sept. 15, and continue on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.
Additional info can be obtained at kokomohomebuilders.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.