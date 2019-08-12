The River States Conference on Monday announced its cross country preseason coaches polls. Point Park was the pick to win the women's title while West Virginia Tech was the pick to win the men's title.
On the women's side, Point Park has won three of the last four RSC titles and two in a row. After Point Park, IU East was the No. 2 pick and IU Kokomo was the No. 3 pick in the 12-team league.
On the men's side, West Virginia Tech was the clear pick as the favorite after winning the conference title last year. The Golden Bears five of their top seven runners including three all-conference picks. IU Kokomo was the No. 8 pick in the 12-team league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.