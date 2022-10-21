...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
Senior forward Morgan Scruggs celebrates after scoring her second goal in the IUK women’s soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Ohio Christian on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Cougars are 6-0-1 in the River States Conference, tied for first in the league.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Clicking in all phases
IUK women's soccer blanks Ohio Christian, remains in tie atop RSC
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team rolled Ohio Christian 3-0 Thursday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to improve to 10-3-1 overall this season and 6-0-1 in the River States Conference.
It was the Cougars’ ninth shutout of the season and kept them tied with Point Park in first place in the RSC standings after being picked to finish fifth.
Ninth and fifth. Those are two numbers of which they’re keenly aware.
“We’re super aware of it,” said IUK junior Brooklyn Garber said of that shutout number. “Going into this weekend and playing Midway on Saturday, we’re looking for another shutout.”
Senior forward Morgan Scruggs celebrates after scoring her second goal in the IUK women’s soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Ohio Christian on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Cougars are 6-0-1 in the River States Conference, tied for first in the league.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Kelsi Hoot goes after the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Evalin Hair and Ohio Christian's Lizzie Grooms go after the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Kelsi Hoot kicks the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Skylar Mannon goes after the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Kaiya Bogers kicks the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Cassie Dispennett kicks the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Kelsi Hoot kicks the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Ashlyn Morefield and Ohio Christian's Grace Franklin go after the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Evalin Hair kicks the ball before Ohio Christian's Syerra Metzler can get to it. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Keely Hoopingarner goes after the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Ashlyn Morefield and Ohio Christian's Syerra Metzler go after the ball. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IUK's Morgan Scruggs takes control of the ball over Ohio Christian's Chloe Kern. IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo women's soccer takes on Ohio Christian on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Western High School product started as a central defender in Thursday’s win. She was named the RSC’s Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week the previous week after a pair of IUK wins.
The Cougars were 6-9-1 overall and 6-4-1 in the RSC last season. They gave up 39 goals last season. With three games left in the regular season, this year’s IUK squad has given up just 11. An improved defense has helped get IUK up to first place.
“I think overall we are just more together, on the same page with everything and I think what we’ve been really working on [is] our formation, and focusing on delaying and holding them from getting shots,” Garber said.
IUK is at seventh-place Midway on Saturday, then hosts ninth-place Carlow next Thursday before the season finale, a showdown with Point Park at KMS on Oct. 29.
“It’s really exciting,” second-year IUK coach Sohaila Akhavein said. “We came in this season ranked at No. 5 so where we’re at right now, we’re really excited. We still have a lot of work to do, we take it one game at a time. I know this team is super excited. Their goals before we started the season were to improve and they’re definitely surpassing that.”
Garber said the spirits are high now and have been all season.
“We’re tied with Point Park right now and it’s super exciting,” she said. “It’s really got us going.
“We focused on our team chemistry. I think that’s something we’ve struggled with in the past. We focused on that at the beginning of the season and I think that just boosted our confidence, being able to work with each other — it’s not just a one-man show. We all put the work in and we can all score, we can all make plays.”
The Cougars showed that in how they dominated Ohio Christian, which stands eighth in the league with a 2-5 mark in the RSC. Ohio Christian got some decent movements forward and some probing shots in the first few minutes, then IUK went to work controlling nearly all the action, with attackers switching positions and attacking OCU from the near wings and up the middle.
The first goal came in the 13th minute when Ashlyn Morefield danced through the OCU defense at the top of the box and slipped a neat ball to cutting Morgan Scruggs, who scored from inside the box. The second goal was more of the same, but that time it was Keely Hoopingarner feeding Scruggs, who was again slicing into the box to score from close range. The score was 2-0 IUK at halftime.
In the second half, Skylar Mannon angled inside from the right side and scored to the near post to give the Cougars a three-goal cushion.
“Our secondary and third movement off the ball is what’s creating a lot of opportunities and chances,” Akhavein said. “We’ve got a lot of players that can play in multiple roles. And we are extremely technical so that’s really helping drive a lot of that stuff.”
Hoopingarner didn’t hit the net Thursday but she leads the squad with 16 goals. She and Kaiya Bogers have six assists apiece. Scruggs has seven goals and Kelsi Hoot five.
“Offensively we’re really strong,” Garber said. “I think that even though Keely is our main scorer this season, we have multiple options. Right now, we’re seeing where [opponents] are putting two, three men on her. We have to find other options or we’re not going to be as successful, so we have to be strong in the other aspects.”
Akhavein likes the team’s drive and togetherness.
“We’re successful, but we’re successful together,” Akhavein said. “Last year we had some success, we broke some records even last year. This year it’s clicking in all phases. All the players that we have that are contributing — even players that are not getting as many minutes as they’d like, but when they do, they’re competing for us every single day.”
Garber said the season has been rewarding.
“I love everything about it,” she said. “We’re a really good group of girls, and obviously [Thursday] night was senior night and I think we got that ‘dub’ for them. It was special.”
