As the IU Kokomo men’s basketball team played in the NAIA Tournament last weekend in Iowa, Cougar guard Trequan Spivey tried not to think about two years ago.
In March of 2020, the Cougars were at the same stage. They had just won the opener of what was then a 32-team tourney when the COVID pandemic hit and the tourney was shut down. The Cougars didn’t lose, they were alive in the Sweet 16 but the season evaporated. Last season was almost a non-starter. Due to COVID restrictions, the Cougars played just nine games, but got a shot at a do-over this season
Last weekend, IUK beat Dordt in the opening round of the new 64-team field. Then the Cougars knocked off overall top seed, and opening-round host, William Penn.
“I was trying to stay in the moment instead of think about the past, because that’s what I get into is I think about all those games we’ve been a part of,” Spivey said. When teammate Julien Hunter hit a short buzzer-beater to lift IUK over William Penn by a point, there was an explosion of joy, and tears of joy, two years in the making. “That all came out in our emotions on the floor during that game.”
Now the Cougars are back in the Sweet 16, in a tougher, bigger, 64-team tournament after the NAIA merged what were previously Division I and Division II.
The last 16 are now gathered in Kansas City with first-round games Thursday and today. IUK (31-3) faces Concordia of Nebraska (27-6) at 8 p.m. Kokomo time tonight in the final game of the Sweet 16. It’s the last go-around for IUK’s three fifth-year players, Spivey, forward Desean Hampton and guard Allante Harper.
Spivey joined first. He’s been here all five seasons, starting in 2017-18. Speedway product Hampton was second, arriving at IUK the next season after a year at Wabash Valley junior college. Harper was third. A classmate and teammate of Spivey’s at Warren Central, he joined after two seasons at Lakeland junior college. They are now 1-2-3 in scoring for the Cougars and Hampton averages a double-double as the team’s leading rebounder.
“Those guys have had a tremendous impact on our program,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said. “They’ve provided leadership, they’re winners, and they bring it every single day. Winning is very, very important to them. They’ve set the tone for our program. I’m very happy they’re able to end their careers on this stage.”
This is the stage where they left off in 2020. Now they get to see it out.
“We all knew coming in that we want to go [to the national finals] but it’s not going to be given to us. We’ve got to earn it,” said Hampton. “Coming in to practice and making sure we get everything done right and executing our scout that [assistant coach] D.J. Balentine gives to us, and coming prepared.”
The Cougars are deep and thrive by getting lifts from a lot of players.
“It feels great to play around people that can contribute so much in so many different areas,” Harper said. “Everybody plays their role and they play it really well. There’s not one person who tries to go out of their role and disrupt the team.”
Commitment to detail and commitment to a plan played big roles in getting the Cougars through the opening two rounds in Iowa. In each game, IUK built double-digit leads, only for opponents to close the gap.
“We kept our composure and stayed together as one,” Hampton said. “Sometimes teams make their runs and stuff, we [could] shut down and get upset with each other, but we didn’t and stayed together.”
Having experience at this level two seasons ago helped.
“The biggest thing about stages like this is there’s always going to be runs,” Harper said. “The other team can go on a run. Adversity — what I’ve learned the most is staying poised when the other team goes on a run and makes big plays.”
Poise and trust builds confidence.
“As a team, everybody’s really excited about playing in the Sweet 16,” Harper said. “The best thing is we feel like everybody is really confident; 1 through 13, I feel like all the players are confident. In the last game that we played, beating the No. 1 team in the country — that confidence can take a team a long way.”
Whether tonight, or in the final, the road for Hampton, Harper and Spivey ends here. Three teammates who already knew each other from playing in Indy before high school are on their final road trip.
Hampton said that reality “hasn’t sunk in yet. I just want to make every day, every memory with them as good as I can.”
That starts tonight.
“I’ve been itching for [this game], the venue, the team we’re playing against, and the guy that is going to battle with me,” Spivey said. “I’m really hyped to play and I’m ready to show everybody why they shouldn’t look down on us.”
IUK drew an 8 seed for the tourney and wasn’t thrilled about that, but now the Cougars have taken the place of the No. 1 seed they beat.
“It was very satisfying,” Spivey said. “After we beat Dordt ... after we beat William Penn, it was kind of a satisfying feeling that we know when we put our minds to it, we can really do this thing.”
