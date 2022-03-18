Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.