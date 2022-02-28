The IU Kokomo men's basketball team ruled the River States Conference during the regular season with a 16-1 league record. That dominance carried over to the league's award selections.
The RSC on Monday announced IUK seniors Desean Hampton and Trequan Spivey finished 1-2 in voting for Player of the Year and Eric Echelbarger was chosen as Coach of the Year. The selections came from voting by the league's 13 head coaches.
Hampton, a 6-foot-5 forward, is a two-way force for the Cougars. He averages 12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game and shoots 61% from the field. Spivey, a 6-1 guard, averages 17.2 points and 3.6 assists.
Hampton and Spivey topped the All-RSC first team, which had 10 players. Both are three-time all-conference players. Hampton also made the first team in 2020 and '21 and Spivey made the second team in '20 and the first team in '21.
Echelbarger, in his fourth season at IUK, has led the NAIA No. 22-ranked Cougars to a 28-3 overall record heading into Tuesday's RSC tournament final. The Cougars already have clinched a spot in the NAIA national tournament by virtue of winning the conference's regular season title.
The conference also named its Champions of Character Team, with one player from each school named for best displaying the NAIA five character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship. IUK's selection was Xavier Hines.
IUK hosts West Virgina Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the RSC tournament final.
• IUK's Tia Chambers made the women's All-RSC first team for the third time in her career. Sher averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cougars, who went 6-11 in league player and finished 9-15 overall. Jaela Meister was IUK's representative on the Champions of Character Team.
