MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday announced its 2020-21 basketball honors.
On the men’s side, IU Kokomo’s Trequan Spivey and Desean Hampton made the 10-player All-RSC first team. Spivey, a senior guard, scored 18.6 points per game. Hampton, a senior forward, scored 13.7 points and led the conference in rebounds (9.1), field goal percentage (.628) and blocked shots (2.0).
Spivey also was the Cougars’ Champions of Character representative. The team is composed of one player from each league team who best displays the NAIA’s character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
On the women’s side, Kristen Ridner was IUK’s pick for the Champions of Character Team.
