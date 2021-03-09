INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI women's basketball team beat Milwaukee 54-46 Monday in the Horizon League tournament's semifinal round.
Rachel McLimore and Macee Williams led the Jaguars (15-4). McLimore scored a game-high 19 points and Williams had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.
For IUPUI coach Austin Parkinson, it was a milestone win as the Northwestern High School product reached 200 career victories. He has a record of 200-135 in 11 seasons, all at IUPUI.
IUPUI will face top-seed Wright State in the championship at noon today at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Jags are looking for a repeat tourney title.
