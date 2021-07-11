Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst helped Team USA beat France 83-81 Sunday in the championship game of the FIBA U19 World Cup at Latvia.
Ivey started and scored a co-team-high 16 points. He also had four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one blocked shot. Furst came off the bench to provide four points and four rebounds.
France led 68-64 early in the fourth quarter when Chet Holmgren and Ivey took control. First, Holmgren (Gonzaga) scored five straight points to put the U.S. back in front at 69-68. Later, Ivey capped an 11-0 run with a pair of baskets. First, he blocked a shot on the defensive end and scored on the offensive end for a 73-68 lead at 6:07. Next, he took a steal and cashed in with a layup for a 75-68 lead at 4:55.
Ivey hit two free throws at 2:23 to make it 79-74.
France cut the deficit to two points with :28 left before U.S. players Kenneth Lofton (Louisiana Tech) and Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) grabbed offensive rebounds to secure the Americans' second straight title and eighth overall.
"Credit to France. They didn’t let us do what we wanted to do. They got up under us and really pressured us and didn’t let us run what we were trying to run for most of the game. But we adjusted well towards the end and luckily we were able to win," Holmgren said in a story on FIBA's website.
Holmgren was named the tournament's MVP and Ivey joined him on the all-tournament team. Ivey averaged 12.3 points, 3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game over seven games.
THIRD PLACE
Canada beat Serbia 101-92 in the third-place game. Purdue's Zach Edey had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for Canada. It was the 7-foot-3 center's sixth double-double in seven games at the World Cup. He made the all-tourney team after averaging 15.1 points, a tourney-best 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots over seven games.
"The [semifinal] loss to the United States was difficult. It was a goal for us to beat them and win the gold medal. But the way our team responded was terrific," Canada coach Paul Weir said in a story on the FIBA website.
"We’re trying to do our part," he added. "We’ve medaled here before in this age group. We want to continue to increase how good we are at the U19 level and hope in time it continues to grow upwards into our senior team. We’re doing our part to try to help Canada basketball."
