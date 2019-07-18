The Kokomo Jackrabbits return from the Northwoods League's All-Star break with four home games.
The Jackrabbits host the Kalamazoo Growlers tonight and Friday and host the Battle Creek Bombers on Saturday and Sunday. The first three games are at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday's game is at 1:05 p.m.
Traverse City leads the Great Lakes East Division with a 10-2 record in the season's second half. Kalamazoo is second in the six-team division at 9-5, Kokomo is tied for third at 5-8 and Battle Creek is tied for fifth at 4-9.
