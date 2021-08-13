KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits clinched home field advantage for the first round of the Northwoods League playoffs Friday night when Kokomo topped Kalamazoo 6-2. Kokomo had previously clinched the Great Lakes East Division title for the second half of the season, and will face first half champ Traverse City in the playoffs beginning Sunday.
In Friday’s game, No. 9 hitter Adam Crampton sparked the Jackrabbits with a huge game. He went 3 for 4 with a two-run triple in the top of the second inning to start the scoring and plated Kokomo’s final run with an RBI single in the fifth. He drew a walk and scored a run in the fourth inning. Gavin Grant went 2 for 4 with a run, an RBI and two walks. The Jackrabbits had nine hits and drew 12 walks.
Kokomo starting pitcher Dylan Delvecchio got the win, improving to 3-1 on the season. He threw five innings with one earned run.
The Jackrabbits close the regular season Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. game at Kalamazoo.
On Sunday, Kokomo and Traverse City begin their three-game playoff series with a game at Traverse City. The teams play Game 2 in Kokomo on Monday, and if a third game is necessary, that would be Tuesday in Kokomo.
• The Northwoods League on Friday announced its Postseason All-Star Team and award winners.
The league named 31 players to its All-Star Team. The Jackrabbits had two players selected — infielder Chase Meidroth and relief pitcher Tommy Peltier.
Meidroth is batting .345 with 44 RBI and 40 walks, leading the team in all three categories. He is sixth in the league in hitting, sixth in RBI and third in on-base percentage (.471). Peltier owns a league-best 10 saves. He has a 2.45 ERA in a team-leading 22 appearances.
