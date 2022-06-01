Kokomo's Jon Jon Gazdar is safe as he slides to second during the Jackrabbits' home opener against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Municipal Stadium. Kokomo beat Kenosha 8-6.
Lewis Cass product Reece Rodabaugh pitches for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the team’s home opener against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Municipal Stadium. Kokomo beat Kenosha 8-6.
Jackrabbits beat Kingfish in home opener
Tribune sports staff
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kenosha Kingfish 8-6 in the Jackrabbits' home opener Wednesday in front of 691 fans at Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo (2-1) jumped to a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Kenosha scored four runs in the fourth to draw even. The Jackrabbits pushed across a single run in the fifth for a 5-4 lead.
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Ethan Hagen catches the throw to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Riley Garczynski scoops up the ball and tosses to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Angel Galindez scoops up the ball and launches it to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Angel Galindez, right, and Jon Jon Gazdar fist bump after the first inning. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Angel Galindez bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Jon Jon Gazdar runs to third and then home to score a run. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass product Reece Rodabaugh pitches for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the team’s home opener against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Municipal Stadium. Kokomo beat Kenosha 8-6.
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener CJ Breen makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Matt Souza bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Brant Voth runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Luke Sartori keeps one hand on his helmet as he runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Reece Rodabaugh pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Angel Galindez makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-1-22 Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the Kingfish scored two runs in the sixth for their only lead of the game, the Jackrabbits answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-6 lead. Bo Yaworski had an RBI double and Brant Voth drove in the other run with a groundout. Kokomo added an insurance run in the seventh.
Kokomo recorded 10 hits and drew seven walks. Kenosha also had 10 hits, but Kokomo's pitchers did not issue any free passes.
Ethan Hagen led Kokomo, going 2 for 3 with two walks. He drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Also for the Jackrabbits, Matt Souza was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Riley Garczynski was 2 for 5, Angel Galindez was 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Jon Jon Gazdar drew three walks and scored a run.
Lewis Cass product Reece Rodabaugh started on the mound for Kokomo. He retired the Kingfish in order in the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth when he allowed four runs on four hits. Andres de Leon pitched the fifth and sixth innings and earned the win and Tyler Horvath closed with three shutout innings for the save.
Kokomo and Kenosha meet again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday to conclude their two-game series.
• The Jackrabbits beat the Rockford Rivets 8-4 Tuesday on the road. Yaworksi went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a run, Garczynski was 3 for 4 and scored two runs, Hagen was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs and Voth drove in two runs. Chase Barsotti, the third of four Kokomo pitchers, pitched 2.1 innings for the win and Austin Brush followed with 1.1 innings of work for the save.
