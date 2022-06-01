The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kenosha Kingfish 8-6 in the Jackrabbits' home opener Wednesday in front of 691 fans at Municipal Stadium.

Kokomo (2-1) jumped to a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Kenosha scored four runs in the fourth to draw even. The Jackrabbits pushed across a single run in the fifth for a 5-4 lead.

PHOTOS: Jackrabbits vs Kenosha home opener

1 of 32

After the Kingfish scored two runs in the sixth for their only lead of the game, the Jackrabbits answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-6 lead. Bo Yaworski had an RBI double and Brant Voth drove in the other run with a groundout. Kokomo added an insurance run in the seventh.

Kokomo recorded 10 hits and drew seven walks. Kenosha also had 10 hits, but Kokomo's pitchers did not issue any free passes.

Ethan Hagen led Kokomo, going 2 for 3 with two walks. He drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Also for the Jackrabbits, Matt Souza was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Riley Garczynski was 2 for 5, Angel Galindez was 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Jon Jon Gazdar drew three walks and scored a run.

Lewis Cass product Reece Rodabaugh started on the mound for Kokomo. He retired the Kingfish in order in the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth when he allowed four runs on four hits. Andres de Leon pitched the fifth and sixth innings and earned the win and Tyler Horvath closed with three shutout innings for the save.

Kokomo and Kenosha meet again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday to conclude their two-game series.

• The Jackrabbits beat the Rockford Rivets 8-4 Tuesday on the road. Yaworksi went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a run, Garczynski was 3 for 4 and scored two runs, Hagen was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs and Voth drove in two runs. Chase Barsotti, the third of four Kokomo pitchers, pitched 2.1 innings for the win and Austin Brush followed with 1.1 innings of work for the save.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you