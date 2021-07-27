Martin Vincelli-Simard cracked a grand slam in the first inning to highlight the Kokomo Jackrabbits' 12-4 rout of the visiting Rockford Rivets in a Northwoods League game Tuesday night in front of 793 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The division-leading Jackrabbits improved to 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are 14-6 in the Northwoods' second half of the season and 34-22 overall.
Rockford rallied for a 4-all tie after five innings, but Kokomo scored five runs in the sixth inning and three more runs in the seventh to put it away.
Vincelli-Simard had an RBI double in the sixth. He finished 2 for 4 with five RBI.
Gavin Grant also had a big game for the Jackrabbits. He went 2 for 3, drew two walks, scored three runs and drove in one run.
Also for Kokomo, Ben Livorsi had two hits, T.J. Fondtain had a two-run double in the sixth inning and Jakob Marsee and Adam Crampton drove in a run apiece.
Ryan Robinson and Hunter Treece pitched for the Jackrabbits. Robinson started and pitched six innings for the win. He allowed seven hits and four runs, struck out five and walked none. Treece pitched the final three innings for the save. He held the Rivets to one hit and no runs, struck out three and walked one.
Kokomo has Wednesday off, then plays five straight on the road. Kokomo plays at Battle Creek on Thursday and Friday, at Traverse City on Saturday and Sunday and at Kenosha on Monday of next week.
• On Monday, the Jackrabbits got a fantastic pitching performance from Steven Silvas and a jolt of offense in beating Rockford 6-1 in front of 617 fans at KMS.
Silvas didn’t allow a hit for 5 2/3 innings as he cruised through six innings for the win. He finished with one hit, no walks, no runs and five strikeouts. Relievers Jackson Uner and Fondtain each threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Camden Vasquez fueled the Jackrabbit offense, going 3 for 4. His homer to lead off the bottom of the sixth sparked a three-run inning to put the game away. Marsee had an RBI triple later in that frame, then scored on Grant’s RBI double. Grant went 2 for 5.
Chase Meidroth and Josh Buckley also had RBI singles and Marsee had an RBI sac fly earlier in the game to help Kokomo establish a 3-0 lead through four innings.
