The Kokomo Jackrabbits put up their highest run total in a week and halted a seven-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory over Kenosha Saturday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Lucas Folmar threw seven innings for the win. The Jackrabbit starter allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five. Ryan Boyer and Joey Haass each threw a no-hit, shutout inning of relief.
Kokomo scored the game's opening run on a wild pitch in the first. Kenosha took the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the third. Kokomo then re-took the lead and made it stick with two runs in the bottom of the third on a Logan Jarvis groundout and Chase Keng's steal of home.
The Jackrabbits scored two more in the fifth. The first scored with the help of two errors, and Austin Elder singled in the next run. Kokomo put the game well in hand in the seventh. Ben Livorsi hit a two-run double and Jack Kraus plated the final run with a sacrifice fly.
Brandon Chinea finished 1 for 2 with three walks and three runs scored to lead Kokomo's offense.
The teams return to KMS today at 1:05 p.m.
