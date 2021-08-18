A game of big momentum swings came down to the final inning Tuesday night when the Kokomo Jackrabbits hosted the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the decisive Game 3 of their Northwoods League division series. The rivals were tied 6-6 to start the ninth inning with advancement on the line.
That’s when Traverse City took the advantage for the last time. The Pit Spitters got a leadoff triple from Michael Stygles, then plated him when the Christian Faust followed with an RBI single for the go-ahead run. Mario Camilletti followed two batters later with a one-out double, and after a pair of walks, Chris Monroe drove in a third run with a single.
When the top of the ninth ended, Traverse City held a three-run lead. The Pit Spitters didn’t let the Jackrabbits rally in the bottom of the ninth and Traverse City emerged with a 9-6 victory to eliminate Kokomo.
“It’s awesome — just being able to play in a game like that,” TC manager Josh Rebandt said. “The environment here was awesome. Both teams going back and forth, you couldn’t have asked for a better game 3 [between] two teams that were 7-7 against each other up to this point. Game 15, everything’s on the line, score goes back and forth. It was electric.”
Jackrabbit closer Tommy Peltier took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks in the final frame. The regular season All-Star threw an inning in Kokomo’s Game 2 victory on Monday.
“I think we just ran out of arms,” Kokomo manager Hayden Carter said. “We knew coming in we were really light in the pen. Tommy Peltier did a heck of a job. I know he would have liked to end the summer on a high note, going into the ninth and giving up three runs, that’s not indicative of how his summer went. He’s been tough as nails and I think we asked him to do too much, and I think you could see it from his stuff [Tuesday] night.”
Traverse City scored single runs in the first and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead. Kokomo came back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth with Josh Buckley, Adam Crampton and Gavin Grant hitting RBI singles, and Jakob Marsee doubling in a run.
That rally gave the Jackrabbits a 4-2 lead and knocked out Traverse City starter Aren Gustafson in the process, but the intensity was just beginning.
In the top of the seventh, Kokomo starter Carsie Walker got the first two outs quickly, then Faust hit a grounder to third and was called out as first baseman Dylan Dennis corralled a slightly wild throw to first and was judged to have stepped on the bag to record the out. The Jackrabbits trotted off the field, but the umpires huddled and reversed the call.
The Pit Spitters then got a walk, a two-run double from Camilletti, and a two-run homer from Tito Flores to take a 6-4 lead.
“It all happened in the blink of an eye too,” Carter said. “It seems like we were out of the inning and all of the sudden they put up a four-spot.”
“I don’t think it affected [Walker], it was just an unusual turn of events, just because we came off the field and all of the sudden we had to regroup and go back on the field. Maybe it got Carsie out of rhythm. It was what, seven pitches? And then all of the sudden they put up four runs.”
Kokomo tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth when an infield single by Jakob Simons ended up scoring two runs as the Pit Spitters didn’t deliver an accurate throw home. That set the stage for the decisive ninth inning.
The Jackrabbits end the season after winning the Great Lakes East Division in the second half of the season.
“It was a good group,” Carter said. “We got stronger as the summer progressed, not just on the field but in the locker room. I thought we just kept getting good human beings in the locker room who bought in. They came here ready to compete, ready to get better as ballplayers and I think that’s all you can ask for out of players.”
Tuesday’s game had a crowd of 468.
