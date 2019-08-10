KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A day after the Kokomo Jackrabbits swept a doubleheader at Kalamazoo, the host Growlers turned the tables, sweeping a pair of seven-inning games against the Jackrabbits on Friday night.
Kalamazoo took the opener 10-2. Kokomo scored a pair of runs in the fourth to trim the Growlers’ lead to 3-2, but Kalamazoo put the game out of reach with seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Austin Elder singled in a run for Kokomo in the fourth, then scored on a double play. Jacob Moskowitz threw five innings and took the loss. He gave up seven runs but only three earned runs.
The second game was tied at 2-2 after five innings before the home squad pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the sixth.
Jack Kraus plated a run with a groundout in the third for the Jackrabbits and Hagan Severance had an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game at 2-all. Kraus finished 2 for 3. Austin Elder and Brantley Johnson were both 2 for 4.
David Reckers threw all six innings and took the loss. He gave up just five hits and no walks with four strikeouts. All three runs were earned.
The Jackrabbits return home this weekend for a season-ending two-game series. Kokomo hosts Rockford at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
