TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters swept the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a day-night doubleheader of Northwoods League games Tuesday. Both games were nine innings.
The Jackrabbits dropped the opening game 7-2. Kokomo took a 2-0 lead through four innings but Traverse City took control with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Brandon Chinea led the Jackrabbit offense, going 2 for 4. Chase Keng doubled. Logan Jarvis and Keng drove in Kokomo's runs. Kokomo starter David Reckers threw four shoutout innings before giving way to relief. Jake Andriole took the loss.
In the night game, Traverse City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and plated five in the fifth en route to a 10-0 victory.
Chinea and Austin Elder were each 2 for 4 to lead the Jackrabbit offense. Starter K.C. Bryan took the loss.
Kokomo plays again at Traverse City on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Great Lakes East Division-leading Pit Spitters own the NWL's best record in the second half of the season at 16-3.
