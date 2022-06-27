MADISON, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Madison Mallards 5-3 Sunday in a Northwoods League baseball game.
Kyan Lodice and Alejandro Holguin led the Jackrabbits, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Lodice went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored and Holguin was 3 for 5 with two runs batted in. Conner Stewart scored two runs.
J.T. Holton started and pitched 6.1 innings for the win. He allowed three runs, scattered 10 hits, struck out five and walked two. Hector Garcia closed with 2.2 scoreless innings for the save. He allowed one hit, struck out two and walked two.
Kokomo (8-19) hosts the Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday to start a four-game home stretch. Kokomo also hosts Kalamazoo on Tuesday, then hosts the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday and Thursday. All four games have 6:35 p.m. start times.
