Kokomo’s Justus Burke, left, is congratulated by teammate Dylan Dennis after scoring a run in the Jackrabbits’ home opener against the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits used a 14-hit attack to beat the Bombers 12-3.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo pitcher Kyle Wade fires an offering against Battle Creek during the teams' game Wednesday, June 2. The former Kokomo Kat earned the win after holding the Bombers to three hits and one run over five innings.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbits baserunner Andrew Semo motors to third base against Battle Creek on Wednesday, June 2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Jackrabbits enjoy happy home opener
Strong offense, Wade’s pitching lead 'Rabbits to win
BRYAN GASKINS | Kokomo Tribune
1 of 3
Kokomo’s Justus Burke, left, is congratulated by teammate Dylan Dennis after scoring a run in the Jackrabbits’ home opener against the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits used a 14-hit attack to beat the Bombers 12-3.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo pitcher Kyle Wade fires an offering against Battle Creek during the teams' game Wednesday, June 2. The former Kokomo Kat earned the win after holding the Bombers to three hits and one run over five innings.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jackrabbits baserunner Andrew Semo motors to third base against Battle Creek on Wednesday, June 2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo Jackrabbits broke loose offensively in their home opener Wednesday as they belted 14 hits in beating the Battle Creek Bombers 12-3.
Kokomo entered the game with a Northwoods League-low .138 batting average after managing just nine hits combined over its first two games, 3-2 and 3-1 losses to the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Jackrabbits looked like a different team Wednesday. They had 10 runs and nine hits over the first two innings in building a commanding 10-1 lead.
Kokomo pitcher Kyle Wade fires an offering against Battle Creek during the teams' game Wednesday, June 2. The former Kokomo Kat earned the win after holding the Bombers to three hits and one run over five innings.
Kokomo’s Justus Burke, left, is congratulated by teammate Dylan Dennis after scoring a run in the Jackrabbits’ home opener against the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits used a 14-hit attack to beat the Bombers 12-3.
Kokomo pitcher Kyle Wade fires an offering against Battle Creek during the teams' game Wednesday, June 2. The former Kokomo Kat earned the win after holding the Bombers to three hits and one run over five innings.
Kokomo’s Justus Burke, left, is congratulated by teammate Dylan Dennis after scoring a run in the Jackrabbits’ home opener against the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits used a 14-hit attack to beat the Bombers 12-3.
6-2-21 Jackrabbits vs Battle Creek Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Definitely a monkey off the back of a lot of guys,” Kokomo skipper Hayden Carter said. “We were having good at-bats up in Traverse City, but it takes awhile. That’s why spring training in the big leagues is a month and a half. We get guys in for two days and it’s like, ‘All right, go play.’
“Hopefully we carry the momentum into [tonight], but it’s really good to see guys who have been kind of grinding since they got here finally starting to see some good results.”
Kokomo had contributions from all parts of the lineup. All nine starters scored at least one run, eight different players had at least one hit and eight players had at least one RBI.
Dylan Dennis had three singles, Martin Simard-Vincelli and Ray Hilbrich had two doubles apiece, Justus Burke had two singles for his third straight two-hit game and Andrew Semo also had two singles. Dennis, Semo, Masen Melton and Hilbrich — Nos. 6-9 in the batting order — drove in two runs apiece.
In the first inning, Dennis had a two-run single and Melton drew a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead. After Battle Creek scored a single run in the top of the second, Kokomo responded with seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Simard-Vincelli had an RBI double, Jackson Jarvis drove in a run on an infield grounder, Semo and Melton had back-to-back RBI singles, Hilbrich had a two-run double and Ryan Ellis drove in the final run with a fielder’s choice.
Staked to a nice lead, Kokomo starting pitcher Kyle Wade turned in a crisp performance. The Purdue player and former Kokomo Wildkat athlete pitched five innings, allowed three hits and one run, struck out five and walked none. He earned the win.
“He commanded both sides of the plate, threw strikes, worked quick — that’s my type of pitcher,” Carter said. “He’s not going to light up a radar gun, but he knows how to pitch and I think those type of guys are really successful in this league. Obviously it’s a lot easier to pitch with a lead, but I think he did a really good job of keeping the foot on the gas from an approach standpoint.”
Three relievers combined to cover the final four innings. Adam Jeannette pitched the sixth inning and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks. Brandon Clarke pitched the seventh and worked around one hit and two walks. Tom Peltier pitched the final two innings and allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none.
Kokomo has a solid 2.77 team ERA through three games.
“I’m really excited about our rotation and I think we have a deep bullpen with a lot of variety,” Carter said. “I definitely think pitching will be our strength, at least early in the season, and we’re not even full strength yet. We still have a couple other guys that are coming in [after their college seasons end].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.