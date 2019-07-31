KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits fell 2-1 at Kenosha Wednesday night after a tense finish to the teams' Northwoods League game.
Kenosha went up 2-0 after three innings. Kokomo was held scoreless until the Jackrabbits loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth and scored a run on Andrew Labosky's walk, but the Kingfish got the next batter out to end the game.
Austin Elder had Kokomo's lone hit, a single in the top of the ninth. Starter Chris Mott took the loss, allowing two earned runs in five innings on four hits and a walk. He struck out five. David Reckers, Ryan Boyer and Jake Andriole each threw a scoreless inning of relief for Kokomo.
The Jackrabbits host Fond du Lac today at 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.