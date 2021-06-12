The Battle Creek Bombers turned the game their way with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 3-1 lead, and went on to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-2 Friday night at Municipal Stadium.
Justus Burke led the Jackrabbits at the plate, going 2 for 3. Dylan Dennis had a double, Andrew Semo had a single and RBI and Raymond Hilbrich, T.J. Fondtain, Josh Buckley and Chase Meridroth had Kokomo’s other hits.
Kokomo starter Connor Linchey had a strong start but didn’t factor in the decision. He threw six innings with four hits, three walks, no runs and seven strikeouts. Brock Begesha took the loss.
The Jackrabbits (5-7) visit the Wisconsin Woodchucks at 7:05 p.m. today.
